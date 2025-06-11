Bobby Murphy Named USL League One Coach of the Month for May

June 11, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Portland Hearts of Pine News Release







PORTLAND, Maine - Portland Hearts of Pine head coach Bobby Murphy has been named USL League One Coach of the Month for May, the league announced today.

Hearts were undefeated across five matches in May, a stretch that included the team's first-ever league win and a 4-2 victory over USL Championship side Detroit City FC. Naples, whose head coach Matt Poland earned Coach of the Month honors for March, were in second place in the league at the time of Portland's win, while the victory over Detroit was Hearts' second over a Championship side. Portland's win over Detroit also earned Murphy USL Jägermeister Cup Coach of the Week honors for Round 2.

"I'm honored and humbled, but the players and staff deserve a lot of the credit," said Murphy. "They've been unbelievable, and are working so hard out there. This award may have my name on it but it's a team award, and we're going to keep putting in the work to improve each and every day and hopefully that will lead to even bigger and better things."

Bobby Murphy was selected as League One's Coach of the Month by the USL League One Technical Committee.







United Soccer League One Stories from June 11, 2025

Bobby Murphy Named USL League One Coach of the Month for May - Portland Hearts of Pine

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.