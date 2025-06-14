6.14.2025: Tampa Bay Sun FC vs. Fort Lauderdale United FC - Game Highlights

June 14, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Tampa Bay Sun FC made history as the first USL Super League champions after the game-winner from Cecilie Fløe in extra time earned a 1-0 win against Fort Lauderdale United FC in the 2025 USL Super League Final Saturday night in front of a sellout crowd of 5,006 fans at Riverfront Stadium.







