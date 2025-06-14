Sports stats



USLSL Tampa Bay Sun FC

6.14.2025: Tampa Bay Sun FC vs. Fort Lauderdale United FC - Game Highlights

June 14, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)
Tampa Bay Sun FC YouTube Video


Tampa Bay Sun FC made history as the first USL Super League champions after the game-winner from Cecilie Fløe in extra time earned a 1-0 win against Fort Lauderdale United FC in the 2025 USL Super League Final Saturday night in front of a sellout crowd of 5,006 fans at Riverfront Stadium.



USL Super League Stories from June 14, 2025


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central