6.14.2025: Tampa Bay Sun FC vs. Fort Lauderdale United FC - Game Highlights
June 14, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)
Tampa Bay Sun FC YouTube Video
Tampa Bay Sun FC made history as the first USL Super League champions after the game-winner from Cecilie Fløe in extra time earned a 1-0 win against Fort Lauderdale United FC in the 2025 USL Super League Final Saturday night in front of a sellout crowd of 5,006 fans at Riverfront Stadium.
USL Super League Stories from June 14, 2025
- Forward Eli Hutchinson Announces Her Retirement - Carolina Ascent FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Tampa Bay Sun FC Stories
- Sun Step up for Spanish-Speaking Soccer Fans
- Inspiring Girls' Soccer Celebration Launches Tampa Bay Sun Foundation
- TECO to Power Free Youth Soccer Clinics
- Erika Tymrak to Take Part in Baker & Emily Mayfield Foundation's Giving Bowl Event
- Hometown Star: 10 Minutes Isn't Enough