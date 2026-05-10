5.9.2026: Fort Wayne vs. Westchester SC - Game Highlights

Published on May 9, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Fort Wayne FC YouTube Video







Taig Healy scored his fourth goal of the season and Bernd Schipmann recorded a four-save shutout to extend Fort Wayne FC's unbeaten streak at Ruoff Mortgage Stadium to three games with a 1-0 victory over Westchester SC, extending the visitor's winless streak on the road to 13 consecutive games.ÃÂ







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