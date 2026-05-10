5.9.2026: Fort Wayne vs. Westchester SC - Game Highlights
Published on May 9, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
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Taig Healy scored his fourth goal of the season and Bernd Schipmann recorded a four-save shutout to extend Fort Wayne FC's unbeaten streak at Ruoff Mortgage Stadium to three games with a 1-0 victory over Westchester SC, extending the visitor's winless streak on the road to 13 consecutive games.ÃÂ
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