5.9.2025: One Knoxville SC vs. Forward Madison FC - Game Highlights

May 9, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

One Knoxville SC YouTube Video







Nicola Rosamilia scored his first professional goal in the 59th minute for One Knoxville SC before Jake Crull's volley from outside the box only two minutes later earned Forward Madison FC a 1-1 draw at Covenant Health Park, extending the host's unbeaten start to the season to six games.







United Soccer League One Stories from May 9, 2025

