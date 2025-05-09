5.9.2025: One Knoxville SC vs. Forward Madison FC - Game Highlights
May 9, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
One Knoxville SC YouTube Video
Nicola Rosamilia scored his first professional goal in the 59th minute for One Knoxville SC before Jake Crull's volley from outside the box only two minutes later earned Forward Madison FC a 1-1 draw at Covenant Health Park, extending the host's unbeaten start to the season to six games.
Check out the One Knoxville SC Statistics
United Soccer League One Stories from May 9, 2025
- Forward Madison FC Draw 1-1 against One Knoxville in Gritty Road Match - Forward Madison FC
- Match Preview: Texoma FC vs AV Alta - Texoma FC
- Forward Madison FC Release Two New 2025 Keeper Kits - Forward Madison FC
- USL Spokane Hosts Spring Fling at Brick West Brewing - Spokane Velocity FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent One Knoxville SC Stories
- Knoxville Kick Off Its Season at Home with Fireworks
- Zoo Knoxville Named Official Zoo of One Knoxville SC to Kickstart a Multi-Year Partnership
- One Knoxville Sporting Club Teams up with Bush's Beans as Official Bean Partner
- One Knoxville SC and Y-12 Credit Union Announce Partnership for the 2025 USL League One Season
- Company Distilling Continues as Official Bourbon Whiskey Partner of One Knoxville SC