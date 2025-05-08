5.8.2025: DC Power FC vs. Dallas Trinity FC - Game Highlights
May 8, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)
DC Power FC YouTube Video
DC Power FC erases a two-goal deficit to defeat Dallas Trinity FC 3-2 at Audi Field, powered by a brace from Loza Abera and Susanna Fitch's first goal of the season. Academy star Sealey Strawn and Ally Thornton scored for Dallas in the affair.
• Discuss this story on the USL Super League message board...
USL Super League Stories from May 8, 2025
- Power FC Fights Back to Overcome Dallas Trinity FC, 3-2 - DC Power FC
- Dallas Trinity FC Falls to DC Power FC, 3-2 - Dallas Trinity FC
- Spokane Zephyr FC Head Coach Jo Johnson to Depart Club at Conclusion of Inaugural Season - Spokane Zephyr FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent DC Power FC Stories
- Power FC Fights Back to Overcome Dallas Trinity FC, 3-2
- Power FC Faces Dallas Trinity FC at Audi Field on Thursday Night
- DC Power Football Club and Gainbridge Super League Announce 2025/26 Regular Season Schedule
- Power FC Takes on Brooklyn FC on the Road Saturday Night
- Power FC Celebrates End of Cherry Blossom Season with Japan Native Midfielder Yuuka Kurosaki