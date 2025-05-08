5.8.2025: DC Power FC vs. Dallas Trinity FC - Game Highlights

May 8, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)

DC Power FC erases a two-goal deficit to defeat Dallas Trinity FC 3-2 at Audi Field, powered by a brace from Loza Abera and Susanna Fitch's first goal of the season. Academy star Sealey Strawn and Ally Thornton scored for Dallas in the affair.

