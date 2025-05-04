5.4.2025: Spokane Velocity FC vs Westchester SC - Game Highlights

May 4, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Spokane Velocity FC YouTube Video







Spokane Velocity FC climbs to top of USL League One table for first time in club history, defeats expansion side Westchester SC, 3-1, at ONE Spokane Stadium through Pierre Reedy's one goal and two assists, Carlos Merancio's first professional penalty kick save.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League One message board...





United Soccer League One Stories from May 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.