5.4.2025: Spokane Velocity FC vs Westchester SC - Game Highlights
May 4, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
Spokane Velocity FC YouTube Video
Spokane Velocity FC climbs to top of USL League One table for first time in club history, defeats expansion side Westchester SC, 3-1, at ONE Spokane Stadium through Pierre Reedy's one goal and two assists, Carlos Merancio's first professional penalty kick save.
