Sports stats



USL1 Westchester SC

5.31.2025: Westchester SC vs. Hartford Athletic - Game Highlights

May 31, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
Westchester SC YouTube Video


Mamadou Dieng scored the winning goal in the 88th minute to complete Hartford Athletic's comeback for a 3-2 win over Westchester SC following Samuel Careaga's brace to cancel out a pair of penalty kicks converted by Westchester's Juan Carlos Obregón Jr. in Group 4 of the USL Jägermeister Cup.

Drink Responsibly | visit Responsibility.org

Check out the Westchester SC Statistics



United Soccer League One Stories from May 31, 2025


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central