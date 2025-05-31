5.31.2025: Westchester SC vs. Hartford Athletic - Game Highlights
May 31, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
Westchester SC YouTube Video
Mamadou Dieng scored the winning goal in the 88th minute to complete Hartford Athletic's comeback for a 3-2 win over Westchester SC following Samuel Careaga's brace to cancel out a pair of penalty kicks converted by Westchester's Juan Carlos Obregón Jr. in Group 4 of the USL Jägermeister Cup.
