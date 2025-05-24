5.24.2025: South Georgia Tormenta FC vs. Chattanooga Red Wolves SC - Game Highlights

May 24, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

In 2022 USL League One Final rematch, Chattanooga Red Wolves SC confirms second-best start to regular season in club history, defeats South Georgia Tormenta FC, 2-1, through goals from Zahir Vazquez, Pedro Hernandez at Tormenta Stadium.







