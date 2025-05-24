5.24.2025: Lexington vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies - Game Highlights

May 24, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Lexington Sporting Club YouTube Video







Manuel Arteaga scored a second-half equalizer for his first goal in the USL Championship of the season as the Tampa Bay Rowdies rallied for a 1-1 draw against Lexington SC after Forster Ajago had given the hosts the lead in the first half.







