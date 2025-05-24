5.24.2025: Forward Madison FC vs. Portland Hearts of Pine - Game Highlights
May 24, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
Forward Madison FC YouTube Video
In clubs' first meeting, Forward Madison FC, Portland Hearts of Pine stretch respective unbeaten streaks to four matches across all competitions with 1-1 draw at Breese Steven Field, as Madison's Devin Boyce, Portland's Nathan Messer both opened their 2025 USL League One accounts.
