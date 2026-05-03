5.2.2026: Las Vegas Lights FC vs. Lexington SC - Game Highlights
Published on May 3, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Lexington SC YouTube Video
Christian Pinzón notched a goal and assist while Johnny Rodriguez also found the net as Las Vegas Lights FC rallied for a 2-1 victory against Lexington SC at Cashman Field on Saturday night after Aaron Molloy had put the visitors ahead inside the opening 10 minutes.ÃÂ
Check out the Lexington SC Statistics
United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 3, 2026
- Las Vegas Lights FC Defeats Lexington SC, 2-1, at Cashman Field - Las Vegas Lights FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Lexington SC Stories
- Lexington SC Outshoots, but Falls Short in 2-1 Defeat to Las Vegas
- Aaron Molloy Scores Third Goal of the Season in 2-1 Loss at Las Vegas Lights FC
- Stalemate Again: Lexington SC Tops Table After Fourth Draw
- Lexington Gears up for USL After Dark with 10:30 p.m. Kickoff at Las Vegas Lights FC
- Marcus Epps Named to Prinx Tires USL Cup Team of the Round with Goal, Two Assist Performance in Round 1