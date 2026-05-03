5.2.2026: Las Vegas Lights FC vs. Lexington SC - Game Highlights

Published on May 3, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Lexington SC YouTube Video







Christian Pinzón notched a goal and assist while Johnny Rodriguez also found the net as Las Vegas Lights FC rallied for a 2-1 victory against Lexington SC at Cashman Field on Saturday night after Aaron Molloy had put the visitors ahead inside the opening 10 minutes.ÃÂ







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 3, 2026

Las Vegas Lights FC Defeats Lexington SC, 2-1, at Cashman Field - Las Vegas Lights FC

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