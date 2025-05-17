Sports stats



5.17.2025: Greenville Triumph SC vs. AV Alta FC - Game Highlights

May 17, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
Greenville Triumph SC, AV ALTA FC play to 2-2 draw at Paladin Stadium in pair's first meeting, as Leo Castro's fourth Greenville brace is answered by goals from Antelope Valley's Alexis Cerritos, Javier Mariona.
