5.17.2025: Carolina Ascent FC vs. Tampa Bay Sun FC - Game Highlights

May 17, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Carolina Ascent FC YouTube Video







Carolina Ascent FC claim the 2024/25 USL Super League Players' Shield with a 1-1 draw against Tampa Bay Sun FC with Eli Hutchinson putting the home side ahead early before Cecilie Fløe equalized with her tenth goal of the season.







USL Super League Stories from May 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.