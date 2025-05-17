5.17.2025: Carolina Ascent FC vs. Tampa Bay Sun FC - Game Highlights
May 17, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)
Carolina Ascent FC YouTube Video
Carolina Ascent FC claim the 2024/25 USL Super League Players' Shield with a 1-1 draw against Tampa Bay Sun FC with Eli Hutchinson putting the home side ahead early before Cecilie Fløe equalized with her tenth goal of the season.
USL Super League Stories from May 17, 2025
- Carolina Ascent Clinches #1 Seed in Final Home Match - Carolina Ascent FC
- Carolina Ascent Unveils Official Kits for 2025/26 Season - Carolina Ascent FC
- Lexington Sporting Clubs Falls 0-1 at Home to Fort Lauderdale United FC - Lexington Sporting Club
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Carolina Ascent FC Stories
- Carolina Ascent Clinches #1 Seed in Final Home Match
- Carolina Ascent Unveils Official Kits for 2025/26 Season
- Carolina Ascent Unveils 2025/26 Schedule, Kicks off August 30
- Poole Wins April Coach of the Month; Leshnak Murphy, Studer, Corbin Make Team of the Month
- Assistant Coach Melanie Thomas to Join Minnesota Aurora FC