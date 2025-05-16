5.16.2025: Charlotte Independence vs. One Knoxville SC - Game Highlights

May 16, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Charlotte Independence YouTube Video







In return to Mecklenburg County Sportsplex at Matthews, Charlotte Independence stretch winning streak to five with first victory against One Knoxville SC, hand visitors first league loss of season in 3-1 contest via goals from Luis Álvarez, Christian Chaney, Souaibou Marou.







