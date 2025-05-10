5.10.2025: South Georgia Tormenta FC vs. Spokane Velocity FC - Game Highlights

May 10, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

South Georgia Tormenta FC YouTube Video







Reigning USL League One Player of the Month winner Anuar Peláez scored from the penalty spot in the 22nd minute to give Spokane Velocity FC a 1-0 win against South Georgia Tormenta FC at Tormenta Stadium, propelling the away side to the top of the standings with a fourth consecutive victory.

00:00:00 - by South Georgia Tormenta FC 00:00:43 - by Spokane Velocity FC 00:00:50 - Kick Off by Spokane Velocity FC 00:01:03 - DefensiveAct by Camron Miller 00:01:09 - GK Save by Carlos Merancio 00:01:16 - Pass by Callum Stretch 00:01:27 - DefensiveAct by Anuar Peláez 00:01:38 - Shot by Pierre Reedy 00:01:54 - Pass by Jackson Kasanzu 00:02:05 - Shot by Oscar Jiménez 00:02:15 - Pass by Jonathan Nyandjo 00:02:26 - Penalty Received by Anuar Peláez 00:02:54 - Goal by Anuar Peláez 00:03:35 - End Period by Spokane Velocity FC 00:03:53 - Pass by Camron Miller 00:04:01 - Cross by Javier Martín Gil 00:04:25 - Shot by Pierre Reedy 00:04:35 - Foul by Niall Reid-Stephen 00:04:56 - Dribble by Nil Vinyals 00:05:06 - DefensiveAct by Jackson Kasanzu 00:05:19 - Shot by David Garcia 00:05:45 - Cross by Derek Waldeck 00:05:53 - Shot by Camron Miller 00:06:09 - DefensiveAct by Jonathan Nyandjo 00:06:23 - Shot by Neco Brett 00:06:56 - Shot by Aaron Walker 00:07:05 - DefensiveAct by Masango Akale 00:07:15 - Cross by Jonathan Nyandjo 00:07:42 - End Match by Spokane Velocity FC







