5.1.2026: Richmond Kickers vs. Westchester SC - Game Highlights

Published on May 1, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Westchester SC YouTube Video







Josh Kirkland found the back of the net in the 14th minute as the Richmond Kickers edged out Westchester SC 1-0 on Friday night for the Roos' second-straight USL League One win at City Stadium.







United Soccer League One Stories from May 1, 2026

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