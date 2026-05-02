5.1.2026: Richmond Kickers vs. Westchester SC - Game Highlights
Published on May 1, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
Westchester SC YouTube Video
Josh Kirkland found the back of the net in the 14th minute as the Richmond Kickers edged out Westchester SC 1-0 on Friday night for the Roos' second-straight USL League One win at City Stadium.
Check out the Westchester SC Statistics
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