4th at the Field Fireworks Spectacular Returns to Arvest Ballpark this Summer

SPRINGDALE, Ark. - The Naturals are excited to announce that 4th at the Field presented by The Walmart Museum will return this summer. Arvest Ballpark will again be hosting this special event on Sunday, July 4th while the Naturals are on the road in Springfield that will feature an exhibition baseball game and a Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular. Individual tickets for 4th at the Field and all Naturals games are available online at www.nwanaturals.com.

The exhibition baseball game will be between two teams from the M.I.N.K. Collegiate Baseball League, the Joplin (MO) Outlaws and the Nevada (MO) Griffons, beginning at 6:30 p.m. Following the game will be the best in sight and sound as fans will be treated to a special 4th at the Field fireworks show as we celebrate Independence Day.

Seating for 4th at the Field is all General Admission so the seating bowl will be available to fans on a first come, first serve basis. Adult tickets will be $12.75 while tickets for children 12 and under are $10.75. Children's tickets must be purchased in-person at the Arvest Ballpark Box Office as no discount will be offered online. Gates will open to the public at 5:00 p.m. Fans are encouraged to arrive early for a Fourth of July version of our Bullpen Party presented by Choctaw Casino & Resort - Pocola where fans can enjoy half-priced alcoholic beverages at the Craft Beer Bar. The Arvest Ballpark concessions stands will also be open throughout the night serving ballpark fare to those attending.

In addition to individual tickets, fans can rent out individual suites and group areas for 4th at the Field. Suite rentals remain the most popular group option for all fireworks shows at Arvest Ballpark. The standard 20-person suite rental includes six parking passes and is priced at $825 while a 12-person suite rental includes four parking passes and is priced at $525. Each option would include a $50 food and beverage credit. Fans that are interested in a group outing for 4th at the Field may call the Naturals' Front Office at (479) 927-4900 or email tickets@nwanaturals.com.

The Northwest Arkansas Naturals are the Double-A Texas League Affiliate of the Kansas City Royals and play at state-of-the-art Arvest Ballpark in Springdale, Ark. For more information on tickets, group outings, or promotions, please visit NWANaturals.com, and follow us on Twitter @NWANaturals and Facebook.com/Naturals.

