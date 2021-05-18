Missions Drop Home Opener to Frisco

SAN ANTONIO - With a sold out, half capacity crowd, the Missions dropped their home opener against Frisco by a final score of 1-0. A seventh inning wild pitch scored the winning run for the RoughRiders, who finished the game with one hit.

It was a pitcher's duel throughout most of Tuesday's home opener. Missions' starter Caleb Boushley pitched five no-hit innings. For Boushley, this was his longest no-hit outing of his career. The last time he made a hitless appearance was 5/7/19 when he pitched two no-hit innings.

For Frisco, Hans Crouse was the starter and made his season debut. He went one inning before handing the ball off to Jake Latz. Latz and Crouse combined for four no-hit innings of their own. Missions' catcher Juan Fernandez broke up the no-hitter with a fifth inning single.

The RoughRiders broke up the Missions' no-hit bid in the top of the seventh inning. Lead-off man Diosbel Arias dropped a fly ball into right field for a base hit.

Following the hit in the seventh, Frisco ended up with runners on first and second with one out after a walk to Jordan Procyshen. Henry Henry came on to pitch and walked the first batter he faced which loaded the bases. After a pop out, Henry threw a wild pitch which scored the game's first and only run.

The Missions threatened in the bottom of the eighth inning. Olivier Basabe reached on a single. Jack Suwinski drew a walk which put two runners on with one out. The rally ended on back-to-back strikeouts.

The Missions will continue their six-game homestand against the Frisco RoughRiders on Wednesday, May 19th. LHP Osvaldo Hernandez (0-0, 5.14) will start for the Missions against RHP Tyler Phillips (1-0, 1.00). First pitch will be at 7:05 p.m.

Post-Game Notes

- With the loss, San Antonio falls to 6-7 on the season

- CJ Abrams (#2 Padres prospect) [#8 in MLB]: 1-4, 2B, K

- Eguy Rosario (#18 Padres prospect): 0-3, K, E

- First hitless outing for Caleb Boushley since 5/7/19 (went two innings)

- San Antonio out hit Frisco 5-1

