Nelson Wolff Stadium to be at Full Capacity Starting on May 28th

SAN ANTONIO - Beginning on Friday, May 28th, Nelson Wolff Stadium will return to full capacity. The Missions are also announcing an update on the mask mandate for tonight's homestand. Effective immediately, fully vaccinated patrons will no longer be required to wear masks at Nelson Wolff Stadium. However, the San Antonio Missions will still require non-vaccinated guests to wear masks when they are not eating or drinking in their seats.

The first full capacity games at Nelson Wolff Stadium will be for the 2021 Texas Collegiate League season. The San Antonio Flying Chanclas will again play at Nelson Wolff Stadium as they did during the 2020 season.

The team will host the Victoria Generals from May 28th until May 30th. After that, they host the Acadiana Cane Cutters on June 1st and 2nd. They welcome back the Generals on the 3rd and 4th and wrap up the homestand on June 5th against the Brazos Valley Bombers.

As for the San Antonio Missions, they will be on the road from the 28th until June 6th. Their first full capacity homestand will begin on June 8th against the Midland RockHounds. The team will remain at home until June 20th.

Tickets are on sale now at the Wolff Stadium Box Office or online at samissions.com. Season seat memberships are available now by calling 210-675-PARK (7275).

