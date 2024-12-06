4th Annual "Winter Wonderland" Features Debut of "The WooCages: Family Fun for All Ages," Brand-New Twin Batting Cages Facing Madison St.

WORCESTER, MA - Worcester Red Sox fans who attend the fourth annual "Winter Wonderland" at Polar Park can enjoy the debut of "The WooCages: Family Fun for All Ages," brand-new twin batting cages for WooSox players and opposing hitters, located next to the WooSox Team Store on Madison Street. The free Polar Park event is next Saturday, December 14, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

In addition to taking batting practice, families can take photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus in the WooSox Clubhouse, design their own ornaments, decorate--and eat!--cookies, and enjoy a dance party with the Central MASScots: Smiley Ball, Woofster the WonderDog, Roberto the Rocket, and Clara, the Heart of the Commonwealth.

Fans can enjoy the first crack at tickets for WooSox '25 by designing a "Pick 'Em Plan" online at woosox.com or with in-person assistance from a Ticket Sales representative at "Winter Wonderland."

Purchase two games for a 10 percent discount, purchase five games for a 20 percent discount, and purchase seven games for a 30 percent discount. Fans who purchase 10 or more games can take batting practice on the field in 2025.

The WooCages, the beautiful, 33' x 85' training facility, will soon be available to rent for birthday parties, holiday parties, and corporate outings. In addition, WooSox fans, collegiate and high school athletes, travel ball teams, and private instructors can rent the WooCages for indoor batting and fielding practice.

Guests can utilize HitTrax, the state-of-the-art technology that provides real-time stats and key hitting performance metrics. HitTrax partners with Major League Baseball to allow users to experience the thrill of "hitting home runs" at the virtual ballpark of their choosing.

Each net is retractable, and the space includes four TVs, two fridges fully stocked with Polar Beverages, and a concession stand.

To learn more about the WooCages, or to inquire about additional event spaces at Polar Park, contact Sales Manager Carlie Brainard at [email protected].

Fans who purchase their group outing for WooSox '25 before December 20 can enjoy one free hour in the WooCages on a mutually agreeable date between January and March 2025. Contact the WooSox Ticket Office at (508) 500-8888 or [email protected].

December 14 is also the last chance for fans to purchase a Polar Park Express Pack, which includes two tickets to three 2025 games (Opening Day on March 28, Bobblehead Giveaway Day on June 8, and Replica Jersey Giveaway Day on August 10) and a merchandise mystery bundle comprising a WooSox holiday-themed shirt and knit hat. The package will be personally delivered to fans' homes by one of the WooSox' mascots.

The WooSox encourage fans to bring an unwrapped toy to "Winter Wonderland" to donate to "Toys for Tots," a longstanding program run by the United States Marine Corps Reserve that distributes presents to children whose parents cannot afford to buy them gifts for Christmas. Fans can bring their donations to a large, branded box located inside the Gate D lobby next to the Team Store.

To learn more about "Winter Wonderland," visit polarpark.com.

