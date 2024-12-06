Syracuse Mets Annual Garage Sale: Saturday, December 7th from 10am to 1pm

SYRACUSE, NY - The Syracuse Mets will host their annual Garage Sale on Saturday, December 7th from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at NBT Bank Stadium. The event is open to the public and all are welcome to stop in to shop in the Team Store and check out the Garage Sale in the Metropolitan Club.

The Team Store will be open during the Garage Sale featuring end-of-the-year sales, including New Era 5950 Fitted hat closeout sales! Fans can shop all Team Store merchandise in-person during the garage sale, during regular hours (M-Th 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., F 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.), or online anytime at syracusemets.milbstore.com.

The Garage Sale will take place in the Metropolitan Club at NBT Bank Stadium. The Garage Sale will feature game-used memorabilia, team-issued gear, NBT Bank Stadium relics, and more! Items include, but not limited to:

-Game-worn jerseys

-Game-worn cleats & sneakers

-Game-worn helmets

-Team-issued t-shirts, sweatshirts, etc.

The Syracuse Mets will also have flex plans for sale in Metropolitan Club during the Garage Sale. Fans can also inquire about season tickets, half season tickets, group outings, and more for the 2025 season.

The Home Plate Gate will be open for entry for the Garage Sale on Saturday, December 7th. The Garage Sale and Team Store will only accept cashless payments, credit or debit cards will both be accepted. There is no charge for entry or parking.

