4000+ Students Join FerryHawks for Their Education in Baseball Day

Yesterday the FerryHawks hosted over 4000 students from schools across Staten Island for "Education In Baseball" Day at SIUH Community Park! As the FerryHawks roared to a 6-3 victory against the Long Island Ducks, this record setting crowd brought an energy like no other.

From the 1st inning through the 9th inning, students learned how their classroom lessons in math, science, and other topics, relate to baseball! On-field demos were conducted by the Staten Island Zoo, Greentbelt Conservancy, NYC Urban Park Rangers, New York Public Library, and the Freshkills Allianice.

As mentioned, the FerryHawks got the best of the Ducks in this contest, and they made sure to put on a show for all of those in attendance. Starter Christian Capuano (3-0) took the mound looking to continue his early season dominance and preserve his sub-1.00 ERA.

The Ducks got on the board first thanks to a Daniel Murphy RBI in the top of 1st inning. However, the FerryHawks wasted no time as Tottenville High School alum, Kevin Krause singled to left to bring in a run and tie it all up in the bottom half of the 1st.

Long Island managed to get another run across in the 3rd, but their efforts were once again nullified when Crisitan Santana tied the game up in the 4th with a solo Homerun! The cat and mouse game continued into the 5th as both the Ducks and FerryHawks plated a run to move the score to 3-3.

In the 6th, the FerryHawks bats lifted them to a commanding lead as a Cristian Santana single, Mikey Edelman double, and Luis Castro single all drove in a run apiece, making it 6-3 FerryHawks. Following this breakout inning, FerryHawks manager Homer Bush passed the ball over to his bullpen and the unit was light outs en route to a 6-3 final score.

Christian Capuano (3-0) received a no decision in this contest but continued to shine with a final line of 5 innings, 5 hits, 3 runs (2 earned), and 5 strikeouts. His ERA moved to 0.98 and he remains the league leader in that category.

The FerryHawks hit the road to visit Lexington and Frederick before returning home on Friday June 2nd for NYPD Night. Looking to watch the games? With FloBaseball you can watch The FerryHawks LIVE, along with all other Atlantic League games for the rest of the season! Click here for more information and to sign-up for your subscription today!

