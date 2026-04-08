4.7.2026: Spokane Velocity FC vs. AV Alta FC - Game Highlights

Published on April 8, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

AV Alta FC YouTube Video







Andrew Booth and Shavon John-Brown scored on either side of halftime before Nil Vinyals sealed the win in second-half stoppage time to lead Spokane Velocity FC to a 3-1 comeback victory over AV ALTA FC at ONE Spokane Stadium after Osvaldo Lay opened the scoring for the visitors in the 7th minute.







United Soccer League One Stories from April 8, 2026

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