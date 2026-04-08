4.7.2026: Spokane Velocity FC vs. AV Alta FC - Game Highlights
Published on April 8, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
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Andrew Booth and Shavon John-Brown scored on either side of halftime before Nil Vinyals sealed the win in second-half stoppage time to lead Spokane Velocity FC to a 3-1 comeback victory over AV ALTA FC at ONE Spokane Stadium after Osvaldo Lay opened the scoring for the visitors in the 7th minute.
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