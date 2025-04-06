4.6.2025: San Antonio FC vs. Phoenix Rising FC - Game Highlights
April 6, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
San Antonio FC YouTube Video
Jearl Margaritha scored the winner midway through the second half as Phoenix Rising FC earned a 2-1 victory against San Antonio FC at Toyota Field in the season premiere of the USL on CBS, rifling home a finish after Rising's Remi Cabral and SAFC's Jorge Hernandez had each scored from the penalty spot.
Check out the San Antonio FC Statistics
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...
United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 6, 2025
- Postmatch Reaction: Phoenix Rising 2 - San Antonio FC 1 - Phoenix Rising FC
- San Antonio FC Falls to Phoenix Rising FC 1-2 - San Antonio FC
- Rising Defeat San Antonio FC 2-1 to Secure First Victory - Phoenix Rising FC
- Burke Strikes as Lexington Shows Fight in Narrow Loss at El Paso - Lexington Sporting Club
- Republic FC Draws Louisville City FC, 1-1 - Sacramento Republic FC
- El Paso Locomotive FC Secure Nine Points in Eight Days After 2-1 Home Win Over Lexington SC - El Paso Locomotive FC
- Dia's Late Equalizer Extends LouCity's Unbeaten Run at Sacramento - Louisville City FC
- Orange County SC Falls to Las Vegas Late in a 1-0 Loss in the Death - Orange County SC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent San Antonio FC Stories
- San Antonio FC Falls to Phoenix Rising FC 1-2
- San Antonio FC to Face Union Omaha in U.S. Open Cup
- San Antonio FC Lands Two on USL Championship Team of the Week
- San Antonio FC Secures 3-2 Comeback Win Over Lexington SC
- Game Information and Match Notes - SAFC at Lexington SC 3/29/25