4.6.2025: San Antonio FC vs. Phoenix Rising FC - Game Highlights

April 6, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Jearl Margaritha scored the winner midway through the second half as Phoenix Rising FC earned a 2-1 victory against San Antonio FC at Toyota Field in the season premiere of the USL on CBS, rifling home a finish after Rising's Remi Cabral and SAFC's Jorge Hernandez had each scored from the penalty spot.

