4.5.2025: Oakland Roots SC vs. Rhode Island FC - Game Highlights
April 5, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Clay Holstad recorded a goal and assist while Albert Dikwa and JJ Williams also found the net as Rhode Island FC took a 3-0 victory against Oakland Roots SC at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum for RIFC's first win of the 2025 campaign.
