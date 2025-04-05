4.5.2025: Oakland Roots SC vs. Rhode Island FC - Game Highlights

April 5, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Clay Holstad recorded a goal and assist while Albert Dikwa and JJ Williams also found the net as Rhode Island FC took a 3-0 victory against Oakland Roots SC at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum for RIFC's first win of the 2025 campaign.

