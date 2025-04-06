4.5.2025: Las Vegas Lights FC vs. Orange County SC - Game Highlights

April 6, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Las Vegas Lights FC YouTube Video







Nighte Pickering grabbed the winner in the third minute of second-half stoppage time as Las Vegas Lights FC took a 1-0 win against Orange County SC at Cashman Field, with Ethan Zubak's first-half header off the crossbar the closest the visitors came to breaking the deadlock.

