4.5.2025: Las Vegas Lights FC vs. Orange County SC - Game Highlights
April 6, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Nighte Pickering grabbed the winner in the third minute of second-half stoppage time as Las Vegas Lights FC took a 1-0 win against Orange County SC at Cashman Field, with Ethan Zubak's first-half header off the crossbar the closest the visitors came to breaking the deadlock.
