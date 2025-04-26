4.26.2025: One Knoxville SC vs. FC Tulsa - Game Highlights
April 26, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
One Knoxville SC YouTube Video
In front of record crowd at inaugural match at Covenant Health Park, One Knoxville SC wins first penalty kick shootout of 2025 USL Jägermeister Cup, 4-2, following back-and-forth 2-2 draw against Group 3 foe FC Tulsa, which featured goals from Knoxville's Mikkel Gøling and Kempes Tekiela, Tulsa's Taylor Calheira and Al Hassan Touré.
