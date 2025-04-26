4.26.2025: One Knoxville SC vs. FC Tulsa - Game Highlights

April 26, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

In front of record crowd at inaugural match at Covenant Health Park, One Knoxville SC wins first penalty kick shootout of 2025 USL Jägermeister Cup, 4-2, following back-and-forth 2-2 draw against Group 3 foe FC Tulsa, which featured goals from Knoxville's Mikkel Gøling and Kempes Tekiela, Tulsa's Taylor Calheira and Al Hassan Touré.

