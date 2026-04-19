4.18.2026: Oakland Roots SC vs. FC Tulsa - Game Highlights
Published on April 19, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
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Bailey Sparks scored a second-half equalizer as FC Tulsa rallied for a 1-1 draw against Oakland Roots SC on Saturday night at the Oakland-Alameda Coliseum but the visitors were unable to take full advantage after playing the entire second half up a man after Roots were reduced to 10 players late in the first half.
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United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 19, 2026
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