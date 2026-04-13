4.12.2026: Birmingham Legion FC vs. Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC - Game Highlights

Published on April 12, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Birmingham Legion FC YouTube Video







Sebastian Tregarthen scored the only goal as Birmingham Legion FC took a 1-0 victory against Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC at Protective Stadium to earn the hosts their first victory of the 2026 USL Championship season.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 12, 2026

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.