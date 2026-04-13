4.12.2026: Birmingham Legion FC vs. Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC - Game Highlights
Published on April 12, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
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Sebastian Tregarthen scored the only goal as Birmingham Legion FC took a 1-0 victory against Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC at Protective Stadium to earn the hosts their first victory of the 2026 USL Championship season.
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