4.11.2026: Union Omaha vs. Forward Madison FC - Game Highlights

Published on April 11, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Union Omaha YouTube Video







Pato Botello Faz scored from the penalty spot for his second goal in as many games to deliver a 1-0 victory for Union Omaha over Forward Madison FC at Morrison Stadium, putting the Owls atop the USL League One table to start Saturday's action.







United Soccer League One Stories from April 11, 2026

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.