4.11.2026: Union Omaha vs. Forward Madison FC - Game Highlights
Published on April 11, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
Union Omaha YouTube Video
Pato Botello Faz scored from the penalty spot for his second goal in as many games to deliver a 1-0 victory for Union Omaha over Forward Madison FC at Morrison Stadium, putting the Owls atop the USL League One table to start Saturday's action.
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United Soccer League One Stories from April 11, 2026
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