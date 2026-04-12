4.11.2026: Portland Hearts of Pine vs. One Knoxville SC - Game Highlights

Published on April 11, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Portland Hearts of Pine YouTube Video







Johan Garibay made five saves to earn One Knoxville SC a 0-0 draw against Portland Hearts of Pine as the Maine-based club returned to Fitzpatrick Stadium for the first time in 2026.







United Soccer League One Stories from April 11, 2026

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