4.11.2026: Portland Hearts of Pine vs. One Knoxville SC - Game Highlights
Published on April 11, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
Portland Hearts of Pine YouTube Video
Johan Garibay made five saves to earn One Knoxville SC a 0-0 draw against Portland Hearts of Pine as the Maine-based club returned to Fitzpatrick Stadium for the first time in 2026.
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United Soccer League One Stories from April 11, 2026
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Other Recent Portland Hearts of Pine Stories
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