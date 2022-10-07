3rd Annual RV Show at Clipper Magazine Stadium

Lancaster, PA - Following an incredible season and Championship win, Clipper Magazine Stadium will roll right into the next event with their third annual RV Show. From October 14th-16th you will be able to check out more than 200 RV units including Class-A, Class-B and Class-C drivables. You will also find a variety of travel trailers, pop ups, 5th wheels and accessories on site. Admission for the event is $5 and will be open Friday and Saturday 10am - 7pm and Sunday 10am - 5pm. Attendees may purchase tickets in advance on the Lancaster Barnstormers website via the URL https://www.lancasterbarnstormers.com/events-2022/rv-show/ or by walk-up. This event is kindly presented by Discover Lancaster and will include vendors such as RV Value Mart, Ben's RV Center, Beckley's RVs, Shady Maple RV Sales and Service and Chesaco RV.

