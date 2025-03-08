3.8.2025: Miami FC vs. Detroit City FC - Game Highlights
March 8, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Miami FC YouTube Video
Michael Bryant and Connor Rutz scored either side of halftime to lead Detroit City FC to a 2-0 victory against Miami FC at Pitbull Stadium to start the 2025 season USL Championship season in winning style.
Check out the Miami FC Statistics
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...
United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 8, 2025
- Hounds Rally for Season Opening Draw in N.C. - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- NCFC Draws Riverhounds in Season Opener - North Carolina FC
- Hartford Falls Short in Season-Opener at Lexington - Hartford Athletic
- FC Tulsa Opens 2025 Campaign at Phoenix Rising FC - FC Tulsa
- Detroit City Football Club Begins 2025 USL Championship Season Tonight in Miami - Detroit City FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Miami FC Stories
- Miami FC Names FanDuel Sports Network 2025 Broadcast Partner
- Match Preview: Miami FC vs Detroit City FC
- Miami FC Announces the Signing of Forward Francisco Bonfiglio
- Miami FC Announces the Signing of Forward Tobías Zárate
- Miami FC Announces the Return of Michael Lawrence