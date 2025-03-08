3.8.2025: Miami FC vs. Detroit City FC - Game Highlights

March 8, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Miami FC YouTube Video







Michael Bryant and Connor Rutz scored either side of halftime to lead Detroit City FC to a 2-0 victory against Miami FC at Pitbull Stadium to start the 2025 season USL Championship season in winning style.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.