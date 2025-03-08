NCFC Draws Riverhounds in Season Opener

March 8, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

North Carolina FC News Release







CARY, N.C. - North Carolina FC drew, 1-1, with the Pittsburgh Riverhounds to open the 2025 USL Championship season at First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park.

Evan Conway opened the scoring in the 22', slotting home a pass from Louis Perez after the midfielder pounced on a slip by the Pittsburgh defender. Augi Williams equalized for the visitors in the 57', getting on the end of a long pass out of the back for his first goal in a Pittsburgh kit.

Local collegiate products Ahmad Al-Qaq from UNC and Adam Luckhurst from Duke both made their professional debuts, entering the match in the 77'.

Quotes:

John Bradford: "It felt and looked like a first game of the season. Both teams were a little defense oriented and for us, I thought we never actually kicked in and showed our best. Some encouraging signs, but obviously a lot to work on."

John Bradford on Finn Sundstrom: "This is how he's looked the last six weeks. He's been in since the beginning of preseason and played in five of the six preseason games that we had and he's continued to do well."

Evan Conway: "It is good to be back out on the home field. It was a tough-fought tie and we knew it would be. First game of the season, every team has some kinks. We take this, the positive and negative, and build on it."

Conor Donovan: "It is special, coming home and playing in front of my family and friends in this unbelievable stadium. This is the best stadium in the league, it was special for me."

Match Notes:

NCFC Youth academy signee Finn Sundstrom made his first professional start, playing the full 90'.

Evan Conway scored the team's first goal of the 2025 USL Championship season.

Conor Donovan wore the armband for NCFC in his return to his hometown club, having previously played for the team in 2020. Up Next:

North Carolina FC will be back at home for Week 2 of the USL Championship regular season, hosting Loudoun United on Saturday, March 15, at 7 p.m. ET at First Horzion Stadium. Tickets for the match are available here.

Box Score:

NCFC (5-2-3): Jake McGuire; Jaden Servania, Bryce Washington, Conor Donovan ©, Finn Sundstrom, Rafa Mentzingen; Collin Martin (Raheem Somersall - 77'), Mikey Maldonado; Oalex Anderson (Adam Luckhurst - 77'), Louis Perez (Ahmad Al-Qaq - 77'), Evan Conway (Rodrigo Da Costa - 89')

Subs not used: Akira Fitzgerald, Justin Malou, Paco Craig, Ezra Armstrong, Jayson Quintanilla

PIT (3-4-2-1): Eric Dick; Sean Suber, Jorge Garcia (Charles Ahl - 54'), Roberto Ydrach (Abdul Osumanu - 69'); Junior Etou, Danny Griffin ©, Jackson Wälti, Luke Biasi (Aidan O'Toole - 88'); Robbie Mertz (Brigham Larsen - 87'), Jason Bouregy (Max Broughton - 69'); Augustine Williams

Subs not used: Jacob Randolph, Pablo Linzoain

Score:

NCFC: 1

PIT: 1

Goals:

NCFC: E. Conway - 22' (L. Perez)

PIT: A. Williams - 57'

Cautions:

NCFC: L. Perez - 38'

PIT: R. Mertz - 71'; L. Biasi - 86'

Ejections:

NCFC: -

PIT: -

Attendance: 2,331

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.