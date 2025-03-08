FC Tulsa Opens 2025 Campaign at Phoenix Rising FC

March 8, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

PHOENIX - FC Tulsa is set to kick off its 2025 campaign on Saturday as it takes on Phoenix Rising FC at 8 p.m. CT in Phoenix, Arizona.

The club enters the year following a 2024 campaign that saw it miss the playoff line, slotting 10th in the Western Conference with 38 points (9-14-11). The match, televised on ESPN+, will feature a pair of first-year head coaches as Luke Spencer was elevated from assistant coach for FC Tulsa over the offseason, with Phoenix Rising FC adding Pa-Modou Kah from MLS side Charlotte FC.

GAME INFORMATION

FC Tulsa (0-0-0, 0 points) at Phoenix Rising FC (0-0-0, 0 points)

Saturday, March 8, 2025

Phoenix Rising Stadium - Phoenix, Ariz.

8:00 p.m. CT | ESPN+

Spencer, a two-time USL champion, was promoted from assistant coach in November after drawing interest from multiple clubs. He will be joined by new sporting director and general manager Caleb Sewell and sports science director Leandro Spinola, both of whom arrived from Memphis 901 FC.

On the field, FC Tulsa returns 12 players from last season, including standout goalkeeper Johan Peñaranda, who became the first player in club history to earn USL Player of the Month honors. The club also secured the permanent signing of defender Owen Damm after his loan spell from Louisville City FC.

New faces bring fresh energy to Tulsa's lineup, with marquee additions like Delentz Pierre (Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC), Kalil ElMedkhar (Loudoun United FC), Lamar Batista (North Carolina FC), and Abdoulaye "AB" Cissoko (Memphis 901 FC) reinforcing the backline, among others. Up front, MLS NEXT Pro Best XI forward Taylor Calheira adds firepower after scoring 14 goals last season for New York City FC II, the third-most in the league.

Historically, FC Tulsa is 3-4-3 in season openers, with all three wins coming by two-score margins. Saturday marks its 10th faceoff versus Phoenix Rising FC, carrying a 1-6-2 record into the match, with its lone win coming, 4-3, in its inaugural meeting on July 22, 2017.

