Loudoun United Football Club Downs Birmingham Legion FC, 3-1

March 8, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Birmingham, AL - Loudoun United Football Club open the season at 1-0-00, defeating Birmingham Legion FC 3-1 in a thriller at Protective Stadium. In a wild first five minutes of play, it was the Legion who scored first, just two minutes into the game. Birmingham's Jake Rufe scored a header off a free kick from Roman Torres. Loudoun United came back strong just three minutes later with Jacob Erlandson heading in a corner kick from Florian Valot and tied the game up at one goal apiece. This was Erlandson's first goal for Loudoun United FC.

Following the back and forth start to the match, Loudoun controlled possession for the majority of the first half, which helped them to take the lead when Abdellatif Aboukoura buried an acrobatic shot inside the box past the Birmingham keeper making it 2-1 Loudoun United in the 33rd minute. The Red-and-White's two unanswered goals gave them the lead heading into halftime.

The second half saw action quickly, with Zach Ryan's cheeky finish finding the back of the Birmingham net following a beautiful assist from Aboukoura in the 50th minute. Loudoun United continued to find strong chances in the second half of the game, recording a total of 17 shots, nine of them on target. The Red-and-White's three unanswered goals were enough to bring them to a 3-1 victory on the night. Birmingham's attack struggled and fizzled out quickly, as they recorded only two shots on target for the evening. Loudoun United would lead the match in shots, shots on target, and overall possession.

The Red-and-White will head back out on the road next Saturday, March 15th to take on North Carolina FC at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, North Carolina.

Thoughts from the Team

"The ability for us to dominate the game for long stretches and capitalize on our efforts made me incredibly proud of them. It paid off with three points and our first ever win down here in Birmingham." - Head Coach Ryan Martin

"I thought we responded very well; we stayed on the front foot, pressed them, created chanced, and finished those opportunities. It shows that the work that we put in is coming together." - Drew Skundrich

Notes

Loudoun United Football Club improves to 3-0-1 in the last four USL Championship season openers

Ethan Pendleton makes his professional debut for Loudoun United Football Club after being subbed on for Tommy McCabe in the second half

Ben Mines makes his first appearance for Loudoun United Football Club after being subbed on for Abdellatif Aboukoura in the second half

Florian Valot tallied his 29th assist in USL Championship play

Florian Valot recorded his 140th career USL Championship appearance

