3.29.2026: Greenville Triumph SC vs. Westchester SC - Game Highlights

Published on March 29, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Westchester SC YouTube Video







First-half goals by Azaad Liadi, Rodrigo Robles, and Deshane Beckford propelled Greenville Triumph SC to a 4-2 win over Westchester SC at Furman University's Eugene Stone Soccer Stadium as Liadi doubled his tally in the second half before Ermin Mackic and Conor McGlynn found the scoresheet for the visitors.







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