3.28.2026: Union Omaha vs. Corpus Christi - Game Highlights
Published on March 28, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
Corpus Christi FC YouTube Video
Samuel Owusu scored in second-half stoppage time to earn Union Omaha a 2-1 win over Corpus Christi FC at Morrison Stadium after Brandon Knapp and Bubu Medina exchanged goals in the first USL League One meeting between the two sides.
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United Soccer League One Stories from March 28, 2026
- Fort Wayne Football Club Falls 2-0 to New York Cosmos in Matchup of 1st-Year USL League One Clubs - Fort Wayne FC
- Know Before You Go: vs. Corpus Christi FC - Union Omaha
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