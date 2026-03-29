3.28.2026: Union Omaha vs. Corpus Christi - Game Highlights

Published on March 28, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Corpus Christi FC YouTube Video







Samuel Owusu scored in second-half stoppage time to earn Union Omaha a 2-1 win over Corpus Christi FC at Morrison Stadium after Brandon Knapp and Bubu Medina exchanged goals in the first USL League One meeting between the two sides.







United Soccer League One Stories from March 28, 2026

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