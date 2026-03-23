3.22.2026: Union Omaha vs. Athletic Club Boise - Game Highlights

Published on March 22, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Athletic Club Boise YouTube Video







Omaha native Diego Gutiérrez scored two late goals to deliver a 3-2 win for Union Omaha over AC Boise in its 2026 home opener from Morrison Stadium, cancelling out goals by Luan Brito and Philip Mayaka for the visitors after an own goal by Mayaka opened the scoring for Los Buhos.







United Soccer League One Stories from March 22, 2026

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