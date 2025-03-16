Sports stats



USL Las Vegas Lights FC

3.15.2025: Las Vegas Lights FC vs. New Mexico United - Game Highlights

March 16, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Las Vegas Lights FC YouTube Video


Will Seymore scored in the eight minute of second-half stoppage time to grab New Mexico United a 3-2 victory against Las Vegas Lights FC at Cashman Field after goals by Johnny Rodriguez and Joe Gyau had rallied the Lights back from two goals down.
Check out the Las Vegas Lights FC Statistics

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...

United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 16, 2025


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central