3.15.2025: Las Vegas Lights FC vs. New Mexico United - Game Highlights
March 16, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Will Seymore scored in the eight minute of second-half stoppage time to grab New Mexico United a 3-2 victory against Las Vegas Lights FC at Cashman Field after goals by Johnny Rodriguez and Joe Gyau had rallied the Lights back from two goals down.
