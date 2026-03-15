3.14.2026: Sarasota Paradise vs. Fort Wayne - Game Highlights

Published on March 14, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Fort Wayne FC YouTube Video







Lilian Ricol scored the first professional goal in Fort Wayne FC history before Sander Røed answered with a free kick for the first goal in Sarasota Paradise history as the two sides played to a 2-2 draw at the Premier Sports Complex with Ryan Becher and Jonathan Bolanos also finding the back of the net.







United Soccer League One Stories from March 14, 2026

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