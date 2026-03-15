3.14.2026: FC Naples vs. Corpus Christi - Game Highlights
Published on March 14, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
Corpus Christi FC YouTube Video
Marc Torrellas recorded the fastest goal in FC Naples history in the 2nd minute before Tomas Pondeca scored the first professional goal in Corpus Christi FC history as late goals exchanged between Dominick Bachstein and Bubu Media saw the sides finish with a thrilling 2-2 draw at the Paradise Coast Sports Complex.
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