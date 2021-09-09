2nd Annual Beerfest Coming to Birdcage October 9

What could possibly beat drinking beer and playing bean bags with your buddies in a baseball park on an autumn Saturday afternoon?

Nothing. That's why there really is no excuse to not come to the Sioux Falls Canaries' 2nd Annual Beerfest at The Birdcage on Oct. 9 from 1 to 4 p.m.

Over a dozen local and regional beer vendors will be there, including some of your favorite breweries from Sioux Falls.

For $40, you will get 25 drink samples. And you can buy your ticket right here, right now!

And for $20, you can enter our bean bag tournament. Or you can play bags at your own leisure.

Yes, we plan on playing some college football games on our giant Daktronics video board in centerfield.

Other than going to a Canaries game, what in the Sioux Falls area could possibly be a more relaxing and entertaining way to get away from life?

Again... nothing.

That is, unless you don't like beer. But you do. A lot. So we'll see you there!

