Chase Harris Named Defensive Player of the Year

Sioux City Explorers outfielder Chase Harris

Kansas City, KS - The American Association has announced that Sioux City Explorers outfielder Chase Harris has been named the 2021 defensive player of the year.

This is the first time that Chase Harris has been named American Association defensive player of the year. He also becomes the second Sioux City Explorer to win the award since Tony Campana did in 2017.

Harris had 116 total put outs this season, a perfect fielding percentage at 1.000 and had two assists all while making spectacular, acrobatic highlight reel catches a weekly occurrence.

He used his blistering speed to help get to some fly balls as he finished fourth in the league and first on the team with 33 stolen bases.

This is the first award of Chase Harris' professional career.

