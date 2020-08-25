260 to the Show Report: Tatis Stars

August 25, 2020 - Midwest League (MWL) - Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release





FORT WAYNE, Ind. - Former TinCaps star Fernando Tatis Jr. has established himself as the most exciting player in Major League Baseball, but he isn't the only Fort Wayne alum in the big leagues this year. Through the first half of the 2020 MLB season, 44 former Fort Wayne TinCaps and Wizards players have appeared in The Show with 20 different clubs.

Midway through MLB's 60-game schedule, Tatis hasn't just been the most exciting big leaguer, he's been arguably the best overall. The 21-year-old shortstop who called Fort Wayne home in 2017, currently leads the way in home runs (12), RBIs (29), and runs scored (29). He was named the National League's Player of the Week on Aug. 9.

CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE A FERNANDO TATIS JR. TINCAPS BOBBLEHEAD

Sparked by Tatis, the 18-12 San Diego Padres have baseball's longest active winning streak at seven games and are tied with the Chicago Cubs for the second most wins in the NL, behind only the Los Angeles Dodgers. Including Tatis, 11 TinCaps alums have played for the Padres this season.

Meanwhile, Atlanta Braves ace Max Fried, who pitched for the 'Caps in 2013 and part of '14, has the lowest ERA in the National League at 1.32. Dinelson Lamet of the Padres, a 2015 alum, ranks second in the NL in batting average against (.147), third in strikeouts (45) and fourth in ERA (1.89).

Bryan, Ohio, native Matt Wisler, a 2012 TinCap, has been an effective pitcher for the Minnesota Twins, who are tied with the Oakland A's for baseball's best record. Wisler has a 1.29 ERA over 14 innings pitched in eight appearances. He was recently

featured by MLB.com for how he's accomplished his success this season, relying heavily on his slider. Also of local interest, Josh VanMeter, from Ossian, Ind., has hit one home run for the Cincinnati Reds.

Before the 2020 season began, there were 65 former Fort Wayne players announced on Summer Camp rosters across 21 different teams. A year ago, a record-high

57 Fort Wayne alums played in the majors. Since the franchise's inception in 1993, there have been 189 players ascend to the big leagues.

Note: Fort Wayne was known as the Wizards from 1993-2008 before rebranding as the TinCaps in 2009.

Former Fort Wayne Players in Major League Baseball in 2020 (through Aug. 24)

San Diego Padres (11)

- RHP Michel Baez (2017)

- RHP David Bednar (2016-17)

- INF Ty France (2016)

- C Austin Hedges (2012)

- RHP Dinelson Lamet (2015)

- LHP Joey Lucchesi (2016)

- LHP Adrian Morejon (2017)

- RHP Chris Paddack (2016)

- RHP Luis Patiño (2018)

- RHP Cal Quantrill (2016)

- INF Fernando Tatis Jr. (2017)

Milwaukee Brewers (6)

- LHP Eric Lauer (2016)

- INF Jedd Gyorko (2010)

- INF Jace Peterson (2012)

- INF Eric Sogard (2007)

- INF Luis UrÃ­as (2015)

- RHP Eric Yardley (2014)

Cleveland Indians (4)

- LHP Logan Allen (2016-17)

- RHP Phil Maton (2016)

- LHP Oliver Pérez (2001)

- OF Franmil Reyes (2014-15)

Chicago Cubs (2)

- RHP Colin Rea (2012-13)

- LHP Brad Wieck (2015)

Cincinnati Reds (2)

- OF Travis Jankowski (2012)

- INF Josh VanMeter (2014-15)

Kansas City Royals (2)

- RHP Ronald Bolaños (2017)

- OF Franchy Cordero (2014-15)

New York Mets (2)

- RHP Brad Brach (2009)

- RHP Walker Lockett (2014-16)

Oakland A's (2)

- C Austin Allen (2016)

- RHP Joakim Soria (2006)

Seattle Mariners (2)

- LHP Nick Margevicius (2018)

- OF Mallex Smith (2013-14)

Atlanta Braves

- LHP Max Fried (2013-14)

Baltimore Orioles

- LHP Wade LeBlanc (2006)

Chicago White Sox

- RHP José Ruiz (2015)

Washington Nationals

- INF Trea Turner (2014)

Philadelphia Phillies

- RHP Zach Eflin (2013)

Miami Marlins

- RHP Brandon Kintzler (2005)

Minnesota Twins

- RHP Matt Wisler (2012)

San Francisco Giants

- RHP Trevor Gott (2013)

Tampa Bay Rays

- OF Hunter Renfroe (2013)

Texas Rangers

- RHP Corey Kluber (2008)

Toronto Blue Jays

- RHP Anthony Bass (2009)

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from August 25, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.