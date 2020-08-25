Movie Night and Fireworks Show Added for September 4

SOUTH BEND, IN - The next South Bend Cubs Movie Night will be held on Friday, September 4 at Four Winds Field. Gates open at 7:00 p.m. with the film Rookie of the Year beginning at 8:00 p.m. Attendees will be treated to a grand fireworks display. Plus, kids 12 and under can run the bases after the fireworks, weather permitting.

Like past events, concessions will be available for purchase and the popular Steakadelphia stand will be open. Additionally, there will be multiple beer and cocktail stands open for those 21 and older. The Miller Lite Tiki Hut will also be open, and the Cubs Den Team Store will have a special movie night sale. Fans can also visit the splash pad to cool off from the heat.

General admission tickets are only $10 and fans can sit in the seating bowl or on the outfield grass. Umbrellas and lawn chairs are prohibited but fans can bring a blanket to sit on the grass. Per current health ordinances only 1,500 tickets will be available for this event and can be purchased.

A limited number of VIP Packages are also available. The package includes six tickets, seating in an outdoor suite, two tubs of popcorn, and a food voucher for each guest that includes a hot dog or burger, bag of chips, and soda. This package is only $150.00 with only six suites available. Food vouchers must be redeemed at the concession stands. Suite service will not be available. This VIP package is available (while supplies last).

This event will follow the State of Indiana's Phase 4.5 guidelines policies set by the CDC. Fans will be asked to keep at least six feet away from guests they do not know. Hand sanitizers will also be placed throughout the concourse.

As part of Governor Holcomb's executive order, fans are required to wear a face mask in public spaces (indoor and outdoor) when 6 feet of physical distance cannot be maintained. When individuals are standing in line for concessions, drinks, bathrooms, or where people will need to congregate, a mask must be worn. Exceptions to this rule are those with a medical condition that prevents them from safely wearing a mask and any child 2 and younger. Once individuals are back within their families or in their seats, they can remove the mask.

