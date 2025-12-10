WNBA Chicago Sky

24 Days of WNBA: Day 10

December 10, 2025
A career that influenced a generation

Day 10 of our End of Year Countdown highlights the 2x MVP and WNBA Champion, Elena Delle Donne.

Over a ten year span in the W, Delle Donne broke numerous records and led the @WashMystics to their first Championship!

