24 Days of WNBA: Day 10
Published on December 10, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
A career that influenced a generation
Day 10 of our End of Year Countdown highlights the 2x MVP and WNBA Champion, Elena Delle Donne.
Over a ten year span in the W, Delle Donne broke numerous records and led the @WashMystics to their first Championship!
#24DaysofWNBA
