23rd Ducks Alumnus Called up to Major Leagues

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Washington Nationals today called up left-handed pitcher Sean Nolin to the Major Leagues to start against the New York Mets at Citi Field. In doing so, he became the 23rd player in Long Island Ducks history to reach the MLB level after playing with Long Island.

Nolin pitched with the Ducks during the 2019 season. He compiled a 6-0 record with a 1.10 ERA in eight games (six starts), striking out 45 batters and walking just eight in 41 innings of work. His contract was purchased by the Seattle Mariners organization on June 6, 2019, and he went on to make 15 appearances (14 starts) with Triple-A Tacoma. After spending the 2020 season in Japan with the Saitama Seibu Lions, the Long Island native from Seaford signed with the Nationals. This year, he posted a 3-3 record with a 3.80 ERA and 52 strikeouts to 15 walks over 47.1 innings with Triple-A Rochester before his promotion to the big leagues.

The 31-year-old has previously pitched in the Major Leagues with the Toronto Blue Jays (2013-14) and Oakland Athletics (2015). In eight games (seven starts), he turned in a 1-3 record with a 6.89 ERA at the game's highest level. Thursday's start was Nolin's first outing in the big leagues since October 3, 2015, when he tossed five innings of three-run ball against the Mariners, taking a no-decision in a 7-5 Athletics victory.

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, a Professional Partner League of Major League Baseball, and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call (631) 940-DUCK (3825).

