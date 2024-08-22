22 Holdings, LLC, and RVA Sports Foundation Announce New, State-Of-The-Art Video Scoreboard at City Stadium

August 22, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Richmond Kickers News Release







RICHMOND, Va. - 22 Holdings, LLC, the ownership group for the Richmond Kickers and Ivy Soccer Clubs, in conjunction with the RVA Sports Foundation are pleased to announce the addition of City Stadium's new state-of-the-art video scoreboard. The video scoreboard was privately funded and the installation is tentatively scheduled to finish ahead of the Kickers' home match on Thursday, Aug. 29th.

The new video scoreboard measures 65.62 feet wide by 35.43 feet tall - 40 percent larger than the current scoreboard size - with a 10 mm LED display with nearly 2.2 million pixels offering a picture quality greater than full high definition (FHD). It will offer fans a top-flight viewing experience at Kickers and Ivy home matches as well as the over 150 events hosted at City Stadium per year.

Fans will enjoy high-definition replay, interactive activities, animated graphics, fan cams, and other visual information and displays to amplify the matchday experience. The board will allow for numerous new community events at City Stadium as well, including viewing parties for the FIFA World Cup 26© and other major tournaments.

PlainView LED, digital signage experts based out of Chattanooga, Tenn., worked with the club to replace the existing scoreboard installed in 1994 and continue modernizing City Stadium. PlainView LED previously worked with Chattanooga Red Wolves SC of USL League One and Fort Wayne FC of USL League Two.

The addition of the video scoreboard marks the next major renovation at City Stadium made by the club since signing a 40-year lease in 2016. The club previously installed new stadium lighting, a new sound system, fiber internet, and a new field irrigation system in 2020.

Since 2019, 22 Holdings LLC has invested over $4 million into modernizing City Stadium, originally built in 1929.

More upgrades to the concourse continued in the following years with new premium seating areas including the pitchside patio and buffet, expanded South End Suites, Roos Brews Zone, as well as additional food and beverage points of sales with bars featuring local breweries.

The modernized video scoreboard also opens up new opportunities for partners and sponsorship. If you're interested in working with the Kickers and Ivy Soccer Clubs, please reach out to Vice President of Corporate Partnerships, Drew Norris (dnorris@richmondkickers.com).

Rob Ukrop, Richmond Kickers and Richmond Ivy Chairman and CEO said:

"We are excited to partner with PlainView LED to bring this incredible videoboard to RVA. Since 2019, our goal has been to create an incredible game day atmosphere for fans. This new videoboard will be a game changer for the way fans experience Kickers and Ivy games at City Stadium. Thank you to the City of Richmond for working closely with us through the new zoning and permitting process. Hope to see everyone next Thursday when we debut the board in our match against Spokane Velocity."

Camp Peery, Richmond Kickers and Richmond Ivy President and COO said:

"We are beyond thrilled to bring this larger-than-life videoboard to City Stadium for the Richmond community. From an enhanced matchday experience for the Kickers and Ivy, to new partnership opportunities for local businesses and even more stadium events year-round, the benefits this upgrade brings are immense. We can't wait to show off its capabilities this Fall and beyond - You won't want to miss it!"

Derek Markey, PlainView LED COO said:

"Our experience working with 22 Holdings LLC has been truly unbelievable! They have hands down been the most proactive and hands-on group we have ever worked with! 22 Holdings LLC has treated us like family and welcomed us into their home of City Stadium. The City of Richmond has been wonderful to work with and truly understand how many "magic memories" the Jumbotron will create for the families and residents of Richmond, VA. Talley Signs, the installer of the massive monopole structure and our Jumbotron have been amazing. Very few sign installers can handle a project of this scope and they have performed flawlessly.

"We are beyond honored to be a part of City Stadium. To install a state-of-the-art Jumbotron in a stadium that was built in 1929 is truly something spectacular. We cannot wait to bring the bling when the Kickers fire up the screen for the first time."

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League One message board...





United Soccer League One Stories from August 22, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.