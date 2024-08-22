One Knoxville to Play in Old City Stadium

Boyd Sports and One Knoxville SC today announced that beginning next season the soccer club will play its home games in the new Knoxville multi-use stadium that will also be home to the Knoxville Smokies baseball team.

"Boyd Sports and the Knoxville Smokies are very proud to partner with One Knoxville to help make the multi-use vision for the stadium a reality and to give fans a variety of excellent experiences in our shared home," said Randy Boyd, owner of Boyd Sports and the Knoxville Smokies AA baseball team, a part of the Chicago Cubs system.

"One Knoxville SC is thrilled to officially partner with Boyd Sports to play our 2025 season in the new Old City stadium," said Drew McKenna, managing partner of One Knoxville SC. "The vision and leadership Randy Boyd has displayed to bring this project together will permanently transform Knoxville."

McKenna said he is grateful for the support of the Boyd family, Boyd Sports, the City of Knoxville, Knox County, the Sports Authority of Knoxville and Knox County and Visit Knoxville to bring One Knoxville SC into the project.

"We are looking forward to an exciting future with Drew and the One Knox team," stated Chris Allen, Smokies' president and chief operating officer. "Professional baseball teams and professional soccer teams successfully share facilities in several other cities," added Allen, " and we welcome One Knox and its growing fan base."

One Knoxville SC currently plays its home games at the University of Tennessee's Regal Soccer Stadium.

"While we have loved our time at UT's Regal Soccer Stadium and will be forever grateful to UT Athletics, the Old City stadium will offer several new amenities to our fans, including premium seating and the iconic Tennessee-shaped scoreboard," McKenna said. "This opportunity will be transformational for One Knox fans."

Boyd Sports and One Knoxville are working together to identify the most successful approach to field conversions by conferring with and visiting other stadiums making the conversion. To make it easier to host soccer and other events, the multi-use stadium includes a retractable pitcher's mound. Concerts and other public uses are envisioned for the stadium.

The new multi-use stadium in downtown Knoxville is scheduled to open with the Smokies' season opener on April 15, 2025. The One Knoxville schedule for 2025 will be finalized and announced later this year. One Knoxville 2025 season ticket deposits are available now at oneknoxsc.com.

